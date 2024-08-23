﻿
News / Nation

6 dead in crane accident at bridge construction site in China's Yunnan

Xinhua
  14:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0
Six people have been confirmed dead after a crane malfunctioned while carrying a girder for a railway bridge project in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  14:27 UTC+8, 2024-08-23       0

Six people have been confirmed dead after a crane malfunctioned while carrying a girder for a railway bridge project in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the railway company on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday at the construction site of a super-large bridge, that is part of the upcoming Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway, in Xundian County, Kunming, the capital of Yunnan.

Following the accident, the construction project's undertaker China Railway 16th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. and the local government immediately launched the contingency plan, and dispatched an emergency rescue team which included local fire, public security, health and railway departments. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
China Railway
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     