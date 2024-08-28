Highway 95 offers Route 66 vibes to self-drive travelers

If you like to get your travel kicks by driving yourself, we have a range of recommendations.

In China, there is a Chinese-version equivalent to Route 66 in the United States, which strings together nine 5A (China's top grade) and 87 4A tourist attractions spanning four cities in four provinces, making it the first cross-provincial tourism highway in the Yangtze River Delta region.

An immersive camping activity and a bazaar were held on Tuesday in the North Bund in Hongkou District with several self-driving tourism routes along the "No.95 Highway," also known as "Union Garden" Highway 95; and tourism preferential policies released.

Covering 68,000 square kilometers, the 1,995-kilometer highway spans Quzhou in Zhejiang Province, Huangshan in Anhui Province, Nanping in Fujian Province, and Shangrao in Jiangxi Province.

The nine 5A tourist attractions include the famed Yellow Mountain scenic area; the world cultural heritage villages of Xidi and Hongcun; Mount Wuyi; Jiangwan Ancient Village in the Wuyuan scenic area; and Mount Sanqing, a renowned Taoist mountain.

Among these, there are five UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the region is being developed into a world-class tourist attraction.