Will Registration Center unveils senior, property management law

Registration of wills has gained acceptance in China over the past decade, but the accelerated urban renewal process has created new challenges.

On Friday, the China Will Registration Center announced the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for senior care and estate management.

Renovating ancient residential areas, industrial areas, streets, blocks, and urban villages is an inevitable part of China's urban development's stock renewal phase.

The registration center reported a rise in property inheritance conflicts due to urban redevelopment projects and the expedited urban renewal process.

"Problems such as cumbersome inheritance procedures and unclear property inheritance during renovation have become increasingly prominent," said its Director Chen Kai.

The center reported an increase in will registration requests from residents involved in urban renewal projects.