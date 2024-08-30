﻿
Will Registration Center unveils senior, property management law

The China Will Registration Center has announced a legal framework for senior care and estate management following a rise in inheritance disputes over redevelopment projects.
Ti Gong

Two seniors register a will.

Registration of wills has gained acceptance in China over the past decade, but the accelerated urban renewal process has created new challenges.

On Friday, the China Will Registration Center announced the establishment of a comprehensive legal framework for senior care and estate management.

Renovating ancient residential areas, industrial areas, streets, blocks, and urban villages is an inevitable part of China's urban development's stock renewal phase.

The registration center reported a rise in property inheritance conflicts due to urban redevelopment projects and the expedited urban renewal process.

"Problems such as cumbersome inheritance procedures and unclear property inheritance during renovation have become increasingly prominent," said its Director Chen Kai.

The center reported an increase in will registration requests from residents involved in urban renewal projects.

Ti Gong

A center staff member reads out a will.

Ti Gong

People seek information on will registration.

In one of the cases, a woman sought assistance due to the impending demolition of her over 700-square-meter apartment.

However, the rehabilitation project was still on paper. To avoid family disputes, the woman registered a will to ensure her two daughters received equal compensation or housing.

To address such issues, the center has implemented many initiatives, upgraded its services, and developed a comprehensive legal framework that includes will drafting, estate management, aged care, and inheritance facilitation.

Seniors living alone and those with disabilities in retirement communities and urban villages will receive care through legal measures like designated guardianship agreements and bequest support agreements.

The center announced that it will host public welfare legal lectures and community consultations to enhance registration and legal knowledge, enhance legal awareness and self-protection skills, and foster a more favorable legal environment for urban renewal.

The number of will registrants is increasing year after year, reaching a peak in 2023, when it exceeded 60,000. According to the center's statistics, this was a significant increase from the 6,804 who used the service in 2013.

Between 2013 and 2023, the majority of will registrants were between the ages of 60 and 70, accounting for 49.28 percent, followed by those aged 71 to 80 (34.47 percent).

