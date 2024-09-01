﻿
Beloved panda Fubao in pseudopregnancy amid health concerns

Fubao has been confirmed to be in a state of “phantom pregnancy” amid public concerns about her health.
Imaginechina

Giant panda Fubao has a good time at Shenshuping Giant Panda Base in Sichuan Province on July 20, 20204, her first birthday since returning to China.

Fubao, a beloved giant panda born in South Korea and now residing at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center, has been confirmed to be in a state of “phantom pregnancy” amid public concerns about her health.

The center recently shared a video on its official Weibo account, showcasing the daily life of the 4-year-old Fubao. In response to concerns from some viewers about the impact of high temperatures on Fubao's health, the center clarified in the comments that Fubao has entered a state of phantom pregnancy – a common panda phenomenon in which indicators of a pregnancy turn out to be false.

According to the center, Fubao began showing signs of hormonal changes and atypical initial estrus behavior between March and April 2024.

Since mid-August, Fubao's appetite has noticeably decreased, leading to reduced consumption of bamboo and supplementary foods, lower fecal output, decreased activity levels, and more time spent resting.

Additionally, Fubao has been engaging in more water play, and physical examinations revealed significant physiological changes.

Based on these observations, the caretakers have determined that Fubao is experiencing a fake pregnancy. The center noted that while this behavior is uncommon, it has been observed in a few captive giant pandas of the same age group as Fubao. The team will continue to closely monitor Fubao's health and provide the necessary care to help her through this period.

Giant pandas typically reach sexual maturity between the ages of 5 and 7 years. Estrus behavior, which is a sign of reproductive readiness, usually occurs once a year, typically in the spring.

However, in some cases, like Fubao's, pandas may exhibit signs of estrus even when they are not actually pregnant, leading to a condition known as pseudopregnancy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Top ﻿
     