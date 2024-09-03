11 killed after school bus rams into crowd in east China

Eleven people were killed and 24 injured after a school bus ran into a crowd of students at the gate of a middle school in Tai'an City in east China's Shandong Province on Tuesday morning, according to local authorities of Dongping County.

The accident occurred at 7:27am when the bus, customized for transporting students, collided with students standing at the roadside.

Among the killed, five were students and the rest were parents.

The driver has been detained and the cause of the accident is under investigation.