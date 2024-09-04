﻿
2 instructors detained for abuse, molestation at youth camp in central China

Two instructors at a youth camp in central China have been detained by police after allegations of abuse and molestation of teenage trainees.
Two instructors at a youth camp in central China have been detained by police after allegations of abuse and molestation of teenage trainees, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

One instructor, surnamed Wu, is accused of beating a 14-year-old girl at the training camp in Zhongmou County, Henan Province, resulting in her hospitalization. The other instructor, surnamed Jin, is alleged to have molested a boy.

Local authorities stated that the company operating the camp has been shut down, and its operator will be held accountable.

The father of the girl claimed that his daughter was tied by her hair to a post, beaten, and then dragged into the sun to suffer in the heat. The family reported that the girl remains in a coma following the incident.

Following the exposure of this severe abuse, another parent reported that his son, along with five other boys, was molested by a male instructor at the same camp.

The boy was sent to the camp on June 16 and returned home on July 24. After his return, the boy became agitated and easily irritated. On August 1, he went to a police station alone to report the alleged crime.

The full-boarding camp had claimed to offer quality education to correct children's behavior and help them quit Internet addiction.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
