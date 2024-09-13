Train attendant disciplined for showing his tattoo during service

A train attendant was disciplined after a video surfaced online, showing visible tattoos on both his arms while working on a train, railway authorities said on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on September 12, was deemed a violation of railway service guidelines that prohibit visible tattoos on staff.

The investigation was launched after a netizen filmed the attendant, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, exposing tattoos on both arms while serving on train K91 traveling between Nantong, Jiangsu Province, and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.



Railway authorities have taken disciplinary action against the attendant and other responsible parties. They also emphasized that they will strengthen staff management and education efforts to enhance overall service quality.

