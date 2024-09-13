News / Nation

Train attendant disciplined for showing his tattoo during service

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
A train attendant was disciplined after a video surfaced online, showing visible tattoos on both his arms while working on a train, railway authorities said on Friday.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:12 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
Train attendant disciplined for showing his tattoo during service

The train attendant is filmed showing tattoos on both his arms while working on a train on September 12, 2024.

A train attendant was disciplined after a video surfaced online, showing visible tattoos on both his arms while working on a train, railway authorities said on Friday.

The incident, which occurred on September 12, was deemed a violation of railway service guidelines that prohibit visible tattoos on staff.

The investigation was launched after a netizen filmed the attendant, who was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, exposing tattoos on both arms while serving on train K91 traveling between Nantong, Jiangsu Province, and Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.

Railway authorities have taken disciplinary action against the attendant and other responsible parties. They also emphasized that they will strengthen staff management and education efforts to enhance overall service quality.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     