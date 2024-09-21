News / Nation

Jilin rolls out autumn and winter tourism program

The city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin Province released a number of preferential policies for tourists on Friday for the upcoming National Day holiday.
Ti Gong

A snow-capped Jilin City

The city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin Province released a number of preferential policies for tourists on Friday for the upcoming National Day holiday.

During the seven-day holiday, 66 bus routes across the city are fare-free, and college and school students can enjoy free admission to all state-owned A-level scenic spots in the city, Jilin's culture and tourism authorities announced in Shanghai during a tourism promotion event.

Tourists are able to enjoy a 20 percent discount on tickets of the Songhua River cruise tour with valid proof such as train and air tickets to Jilin within three days. Some popular museums, art galleries and cultural venues in the city will extend their opening hours to 8:30pm during the holiday.

Ti Gong

The city in summer

Jilin City is crowned as a "Rime Capital and Ski Paradise". Visitors can appreciate the distinctive landscape of rime ice, have fun skiing, and relax in a soothing hot spring bath.

The city released its autumn and winter tourism program in Shanghai.

The Songhua Lake Ski Resort will add 35 hectares of new ski slopes, and the reservoir for snow making will be put into use. The Namei Valley Ski Resort will also open this winter, bringing the total number of ski resorts in the city to nine.

Songhua Lake Scenic Area will hold special "Winter Fishing Carnival" activities such as fish tasting, and various thrilling sports events such as UTV All-Terrain Vehicle Off-Road Event, offering an experience of intense racing.

Ethusiasts can experience the fun and challenges of winter hiking amidst the snow-covered landscape.

Ti Gong

The city is lit up at night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
