Jilin rolls out autumn and winter tourism program

The city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin Province released a number of preferential policies for tourists on Friday for the upcoming National Day holiday.

During the seven-day holiday, 66 bus routes across the city are fare-free, and college and school students can enjoy free admission to all state-owned A-level scenic spots in the city, Jilin's culture and tourism authorities announced in Shanghai during a tourism promotion event.

Tourists are able to enjoy a 20 percent discount on tickets of the Songhua River cruise tour with valid proof such as train and air tickets to Jilin within three days. Some popular museums, art galleries and cultural venues in the city will extend their opening hours to 8:30pm during the holiday.