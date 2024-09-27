China announces visa-free policy for Danish, Slovenian citizens

China has introduced a visa-free policy for citizens of Denmark and Slovenia, aiming to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with both nations.

The announcement was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he held talks with Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon.

Wang highlighted Denmark's role as China's only comprehensive strategic partner in Northern Europe.

As the two countries prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, Wang expressed China's willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation and boost high-level exchanges.

The visa-free policy, Wang said, will encourage more Danish citizens to visit China, fostering closer cultural and business connections. Rasmussen praised the initiative, noting that it will significantly enhance tourism and people-to-people exchanges, benefiting both nations.

In a separate meeting with Fajon on Wednesday, Wang announced the visa-free policy for Slovenian citizens. He underscored the friendly relations between China and Slovenia, stating the policy will deepen mutual trust and promote greater collaboration in various sectors, including trade and tourism.

Fajon expressed appreciation for China's decision, emphasizing it will make travel between the two countries more convenient and further strengthen bilateral relations. She also reaffirmed Slovenia's commitment to maintaining strong ties with China.

These visa-free agreements are expected to be a significant step in enhancing China's relations with European nations, promoting easier travel and stronger diplomatic and economic engagement.

