News / Nation

[Quick News] China unveils new 15-day visa-free policy for 4 European nations

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
China announces a new visa-free policy for citizens of four European nations: Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia, to take effect from October 15, 2024, to December 31, 2025.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  18:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
[Quick News] China unveils new 15-day visa-free policy for 4 European nations

Nationals of Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia holding ordinary passports will be able to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days.

In an effort to further enhance international exchanges and promote tourism, China has announced a new visa-free policy for citizens of four European nations: Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia.

This temporary policy will be in effect from October 15, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nationals of these countries holding ordinary passports will be able to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days.

The visa exemption applies to those traveling for business, tourism, family visits or transiting through China.

The move is expected to significantly boost tourism and business exchanges between China and these four nations, marking a step forward in the country's efforts to increase international connectivity.

However, the ministry clarified that individuals who do not meet the criteria for visa-free entry will still need to apply for a visa before traveling to China.

This policy expansion comes as part of a broader initiative to facilitate global travel and strengthen diplomatic ties with key regions, with China continuing to explore opportunities to enhance people-to-people exchanges.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     