[Quick News] China unveils new 15-day visa-free policy for 4 European nations

In an effort to further enhance international exchanges and promote tourism, China has announced a new visa-free policy for citizens of four European nations: Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia.

This temporary policy will be in effect from October 15, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nationals of these countries holding ordinary passports will be able to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days.

The visa exemption applies to those traveling for business, tourism, family visits or transiting through China.

The move is expected to significantly boost tourism and business exchanges between China and these four nations, marking a step forward in the country's efforts to increase international connectivity.

However, the ministry clarified that individuals who do not meet the criteria for visa-free entry will still need to apply for a visa before traveling to China.

This policy expansion comes as part of a broader initiative to facilitate global travel and strengthen diplomatic ties with key regions, with China continuing to explore opportunities to enhance people-to-people exchanges.