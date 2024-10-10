Father under investigation after beating 2 sons for vandalizing cars

A father has been detained for allegedly beating his two boys at his home in southwest China's Chongqing, police said on Thursday.

The investigation was launched after a video showing the man using an electric cord to beat two naked boys circulated online on October 9.

The father, surnamed Chen, 29, was punishing his sons after they were caught vandalizing three cars with a black marker in the garage of their residential complex on October 6. The car owners discovered the damage and shared surveillance footage in the community group chat, urging the parents to discipline the children, police said.



Later at midnight, Chen used a power cord to beat the boys. The mother filmed the punishment and posted the video in the group chat, apologizing to the car owners and stating that the children had been punished.

Medical examinations revealed that both boys sustained soft tissue injuries to their backs, legs, and buttocks. Local authorities have arranged for psychological counseling and follow-up support for the boys.

Further investigation is ongoing.