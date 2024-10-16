JD.com power couple refutes rumors of 'Illuminati' influence

Chinese billionaire couple Liu Qiangdong and Zhang Zetian's legal team on October 16 issued a statement refuting rumors about Zhang's alleged membership in the mysterious "Illuminati" organization, and other malicious claims targeting their family life.

The couple behind e-commerce site JD.com said that organized bot accounts proliferated the stories, which they said were unfounded, generating thousands of misleading posts in a short period. They have filed a report with the police. The investigation is ongoing.

The controversy began after Zhang wore an eye-shaped brooch at a Tsinghua University alumni art exhibition in London. The Eye of Providence, or All Seeing Eye, is a Masonic symbol associated with the suspected Illuminati. Zhang's stylist has publicly denied any claims regarding her supposed ties to the Illuminati.