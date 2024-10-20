China willing to carry out more intellectual property cooperation with other countries: vice premier

China is willing to carry out more pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries in the field of intellectual property to benefit more countries and peoples, said Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing.

He made the statements while delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 2024 International Association for the Protection of Intellectual Property World Congress on Saturday, after reading out President Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the congress.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said President Xi's letter fully reflects the great importance China attaches to intellectual property work. China will speed up the improvement of its legal system, management system, policy system and rule system for intellectual property to further stimulate the vitality of innovation of the public and better serve high-quality development and promote Chinese modernization.

He noted that China is ready to carry out more practical and mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries in the field of intellectual property, work together to firmly uphold the multilateral intellectual property system with the World Intellectual Property Organization at its core, and promote the improvement of international rules and standards for intellectual property.

He added that the country is willing to work together with other countries to build a global intellectual property governance structure featuring extensive consultation, joint contributions and shared benefits, so that the fruits of scientific and technological innovation will benefit more countries and peoples and better improve the well-being of mankind.