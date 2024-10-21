﻿
Man arrested for alleged role in trafficking 13-day-old boy

A man surnamed Su, who arranged a transaction to sell a 13-day boy in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, has been arrested, local police announced on Sunday.
A man surnamed Su, who arranged a transaction to sell a 13-day boy in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, has been arrested, local police announced on Sunday.

Su, aged 22, admitted to his criminal acts of acting as an intermediary through online platforms to facilitate the sale of infants and obtaining illegal profits.

The police investigation revealed that on October 6, an 18-year-old woman, who had come to Jiangyin in Jiangsu from another province for work, gave birth to a son. Due to her inability to support him financially, she posted information online through her cousin's husband to find someone to adopt the baby.

After seeing the information, Su contacted a couple surnamed Feng, who wanted to adopt and arranged for a face-to-face transaction in Jiangyin on the evening of October 19.

Upon receiving a report of the transaction, police arrived at the scene, where they took away the suspects. The couple who bought the infant was also arrested, and the baby was safely rescued.

The case is under further investigation.

Previously, Red Star News reported that on the evening of October 19, an anti-trafficking volunteer named Shangguan Zhengyi and a reporter conducted an undercover investigation as buyers and discovered that someone was trading a 15-day-old male infant on the streets of Jiangyin. The intermediary involved in the transaction stated that the final selling price of the male infant was 150,000 yuan (US$21,120), and that the buyer was from Fujian Province.

