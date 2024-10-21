﻿
China unveils obesity diagnosis, treatment guidelines

China's National Health Commission has released its first set of guidelines aimed at standardizing the diagnosis and treatment of obesity.
Over past years, China has witnessed an upward trend in the morbidity rate of its overweight and obese population, according to the guidelines issued by the commission.

As an independent disease and a major causative factor for multiple chronic diseases, obesity has become a major public health issue in China, ranking as the sixth leading risk factor for death and disability in the country, the guidelines say.

They provide detailed guidance and regulations in the areas of clinical nutrition, medication therapy, surgical treatment, behavioral and psychological intervention, and exercise intervention for obesity, ensuring the safety and quality of medical care while protecting the health rights of patients, said Zhang Zhongtao, director of the guideline drafting committee and deputy head of Beijing Friendship Hospital.

Experts emphasize that most overweight and obese cases are caused by unhealthy lifestyles. The fundamental solution is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes a balanced diet and appropriate exercise to keep weight within a healthy range.

