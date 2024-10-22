﻿
Former vice mayor of Beijing removed from Party, public office

Gao Peng, former vice mayor of Beijing, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for serious violations of Party disciplines and laws, China's top anti-graft body said on Tuesday.

The decision came following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision into Gao, also a former member of the leading Party members group of the Beijing municipal government.

The investigation revealed that Gao violated the Party's frugality code by accepting banquet arrangements that could compromise the impartiality in performing duties, benefited others in official appointments, and illegally engaged in trading stocks.

Gao was found to have abused his power to seek benefits for others in matters of job recruitment and promotion, business operation and project contracting, accepting huge amounts of money and property in return.

He also neglected his duties, leading to serious damage to national interest, according to the anti-graft body.

Gao's actions constituted serious duty-related malfeasance, the anti-graft body said, adding that he is also suspected of crimes of accepting bribes and neglecting duties.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, remove him from public office and confiscate his illicit gains.

The case will be referred to the procuratorate for review and prosecution, according to the anti-graft body.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
