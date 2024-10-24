Procuratorate orders arrest of former senior executive of state-owned enterprise

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Hebei Provincial People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of He Wenzhong, former deputy general manager of the China Electronic Technology Group Corporation, for suspected bribery.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the case has been transferred to the procuratorial authority for review and prosecution, the SPP said on Thursday.

Further handling of the case is underway, according to the SPP.