2 rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, 4 still trapped

Two of the six miners trapped early Wednesday in a collapsed coal mine in north China's Hebei Province have been rescued, local authorities said Thursday.

At around 10:40am Thursday, the two miners were brought to the ground with stable vital signs, according to the local government.

Rescuers are racing against time to locate the remaining trapped miners.

The cave-in happened at 4:37am Wednesday in the Qianjiaying mining subsidiary of Kailuan (Group) Limited Liability Corporation, a major state-owned coal mining company in Hebei.

The Qianjiaying subsidiary is located in Fengnan District in the city of Tangshan.