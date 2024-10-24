News / Nation

2 rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, 4 still trapped

Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0
Two of the six miners trapped early Wednesday in a collapsed coal mine in north China's Hebei Province have been rescued, local authorities said Thursday.
Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2024-10-24       0

Two of the six miners trapped early Wednesday in a collapsed coal mine in north China's Hebei Province have been rescued, local authorities said Thursday.

At around 10:40am Thursday, the two miners were brought to the ground with stable vital signs, according to the local government.

Rescuers are racing against time to locate the remaining trapped miners.

The cave-in happened at 4:37am Wednesday in the Qianjiaying mining subsidiary of Kailuan (Group) Limited Liability Corporation, a major state-owned coal mining company in Hebei.

The Qianjiaying subsidiary is located in Fengnan District in the city of Tangshan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     