China, EU reiterate willingness to solve EV dispute via dialogue
China and the European Union have reiterated willingness to solve the dispute over EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles through dialogue.
The two sides have decided to continue to make price commitment as the solution to the case, according to a statement released by China's Ministry of Commerce after a talk held via video link on Friday between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.