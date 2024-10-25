China's 2024 grain output expected to exceed 700 mln tonnes for 1st time

China's grain output is projected to hit a record high of 700 million tonnes this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

The anticipated milestone harvest follows nine consecutive years of maintaining grain output above 650 million tonnes, the ministry said at a press conference.

The summer grain and early rice harvests have already been completed, with summer grain output totaling 149.78 million tonnes, up about 3.63 million tonnes from last year, and early rice production remaining stable at around 28.2 million tonnes.

The autumn grain harvest is also well underway. As of Thursday, about 82.5 percent of the autumn crops have been harvested, signaling a bumper harvest this year, the ministry noted.