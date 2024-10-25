﻿
News / Nation

China's 2024 grain output expected to exceed 700 mln tonnes for 1st time

Xinhua
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0
China's grain output is projected to hit a record high of 700 million tonnes this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.
Xinhua
  11:51 UTC+8, 2024-10-25       0

China's grain output is projected to hit a record high of 700 million tonnes this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Friday.

The anticipated milestone harvest follows nine consecutive years of maintaining grain output above 650 million tonnes, the ministry said at a press conference.

The summer grain and early rice harvests have already been completed, with summer grain output totaling 149.78 million tonnes, up about 3.63 million tonnes from last year, and early rice production remaining stable at around 28.2 million tonnes.

The autumn grain harvest is also well underway. As of Thursday, about 82.5 percent of the autumn crops have been harvested, signaling a bumper harvest this year, the ministry noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     