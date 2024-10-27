Global trail runners gather in China's Zhangjiajie for epic race

More than 2,000 trail running enthusiasts from 27 countries and regions gathered in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, to compete in the 2024 XTERRA Trail Running World Series.

Held in Wulingyuan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the inspirations for scenes in the movie Avatar, the event offered participants an exceptional experience that combined sport, nature and local culture.

The competition featured three race categories - 10km vertical trail, 25km run, and 50km run. The course took runners through some of the most scenic trails in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park.

According to organizers, it was the first international trail running event hosted in the area, marking a significant milestone for Wulingyuan. With over 90percent of the course traversing untouched forest terrain, the event posed a rigorous test for participants whose ages ranged from 15 to 69, serving as a testament to the sport's wide-ranging appeal.

French runner Yoann Stuck claimed the men's title in the 25-kilometer category in 2:46:21. "The challenging course demanded extra stamina, which put me under some pressure," said Stuck. "But the stunning landscapes of Zhangjiajie made running here an absolute pleasure."

Launched in September 2022, the XTERRA Trail Running World Series has held over 30 events across 20 countries and regions. The Zhangjiajie event provided 232 qualifying spots for the 2025 XTERRA Trail Running World Championship, scheduled for July 2025 at Snowdonia National Park in Britain.