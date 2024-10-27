China condemns US arms sales to Taiwan, reaffirms reunification resolve

A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Sunday that separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interventions will not deter the mainland's commitment to resolving the Taiwan question and achieving national reunification.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a new arms sales plan of the United States for Taiwan.

"We firmly oppose US arms sales to China's Taiwan region, which has been our consistent and clear stance," Zhu said.

She urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982, desist from arming Taiwan, and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."