﻿
News / Nation

China condemns US arms sales to Taiwan, reaffirms reunification resolve

Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-10-27       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Sunday that separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" will not deter the mainland's commitment to resolving the Taiwan question.
Xinhua
  20:55 UTC+8, 2024-10-27       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Sunday that separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interventions will not deter the mainland's commitment to resolving the Taiwan question and achieving national reunification.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a new arms sales plan of the United States for Taiwan.

"We firmly oppose US arms sales to China's Taiwan region, which has been our consistent and clear stance," Zhu said.

She urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique of 1982, desist from arming Taiwan, and stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     