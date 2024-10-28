﻿
Slovak Republic prime minister to visit China

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Robert Fico, prime minister of the Slovak Republic, will pay an official visit to China from October 31 to November 5, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced Monday.

President Xi Jinping will meet with Fico during his visit. Premier Li will hold talks with Fico, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet with him. They will exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest, Lin told a regular press briefing.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Slovakia. The bilateral ties have enjoyed vigorous momentum, with fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Lin said.

Prime Minister Fico's visit is seen as an opportunity for the two countries to deepen traditional friendship and political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and China-Central and Eastern Europe cooperation, and develop bilateral relations to a higher level, Lin said.

Source: Xinhua
