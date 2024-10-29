﻿
ARJ21 jetliner completes its longest commercial route flight

  22:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
China's homegrown regional jetliner, the ARJ21, successfully completed its longest commercial route flight Tuesday, landing in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from Manado, Indonesia.

According to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd, this is also the first China-bound international flight operated by an overseas airline using the Chinese aircraft.

Starting from the end of November, there will be a daily round trip between the two cities, up from three round trips per week in the initial stage, all operated by TransNusa of Indonesia using the ARJ21 aircraft.

TransNusa has received three ARJ21 aircraft from COMAC since December 2022 and opened eight routes with ARJ21.

COMAC
