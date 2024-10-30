﻿
News / Nation

Qingdao companies accused of illegal surrogacy operations

Health commission investigation said to reveal major network in the Shandong Province city with two companies charged with organizing illegal human-assisted reproductive services.
Two companies are alleged to have been running illegal surrogacy operations in Qingdao, Shandong Province, since March 2024, the local health commission announced on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off from a whistleblower in August, authorities formed an investigation team.

It identified two companies, Qingdao Meike Biotechnology Co and Qingdao Chunyun IVF Consulting Co, both led by a legal representative identified as Cong. The companies are said to have organized illegal assisted reproductive services, and relevant departments filed cases against them.

Cong has been arrested by police on criminal charges, and the case is currently under investigation.

Qingdao companies accused of illegal surrogacy operations

The interior of a room said to be involved in an illegal surrogacy operation in Qingdao.

Five medical personnel are said to be implicated – doctors surnamed Li and Zhang from Qingdao Women and Children's Hospital, Qian and Sun from Qingdao Lianchi Maternity Hospital, and a nurse surnamed Ning from Qingdao Tong'an Maternity Hospital.

These individuals, along with hospital executives, face penalties including fines, license revocations, and permanent bans from medical practice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
