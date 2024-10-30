Qingdao companies accused of illegal surrogacy operations

Two companies are alleged to have been running illegal surrogacy operations in Qingdao, Shandong Province, since March 2024, the local health commission announced on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off from a whistleblower in August, authorities formed an investigation team.

It identified two companies, Qingdao Meike Biotechnology Co and Qingdao Chunyun IVF Consulting Co, both led by a legal representative identified as Cong. The companies are said to have organized illegal assisted reproductive services, and relevant departments filed cases against them.

Cong has been arrested by police on criminal charges, and the case is currently under investigation.