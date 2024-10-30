﻿
China deplores US rule on investment restrictions against China: spokesperson

Xinhua
  08:22 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
China deplores and rejects the latest US rule on investment restrictions aimed at China, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
Lin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to respond to reports that the Biden administration has finalized restrictions on investments by US individuals and companies into advanced tech in China, including the semiconductor, quantum computing and AI sectors.

Lin said China deplores and rejects the United States' Final Rule to curb investment in China. "China has protested to the United States and will take all measures necessary to firmly defend its lawful rights and interests."

﻿
﻿
