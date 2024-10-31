Direct flights between China and Canada set to increase

Air travel between China and Canada will be much easier as aviation authorities in both countries have agreed to increase direct flights.

Air Canada announced on Wednesday it will increase its Vancouver-Shanghai route from four to seven weekly round trips starting December 7. Meanwhile, starting January 15, 2025, it will resume daily direct flights from Vancouver to Beijing. Both routes will take off from Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

Tickets can be purchased on Air Canada's official website (https://www.aircanada.com), its reservation center at 400-051-8831, and travel agencies.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China stated that increasing direct flights will help meet the travel and trade needs of both countries and further promote the recovery of the air transport market between China and Canada.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada's Executive Vice President, emphasized the significance of restoring and increasing flights to Shanghai and Beijing within the airline's global network.

"Travel between North America and Asia will become more convenient and attractive for both leisure and business travelers. We warmly welcome passengers to fly with Air Canada," Galardo said.

The Canadian Transportation Agency announced on Monday the removal of flight restrictions on Chinese airlines imposed on February 3, 2022, which limited them to a maximum of six weekly round-trip passenger flights to Canada and banned direct flights from Beijing to Canada.

As of October 25, flight restrictions have been removed on Air China, Capital Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Xiamen Airlines.