Fire in China's Sichuan leaves over 20 hospitalized

  2024-10-31
More than 20 people have been hospitalized following a fire in southwest China's Chengdu City on Thursday, local authorities said.
More than 20 people have been hospitalized following a fire in southwest China's Chengdu City on Thursday, local authorities said.

The district fire department said it received the fire alert at 11:02am, and they were able to quickly put out the fire in the city's Wuhou District at 11:15am, adding that those affected by the incident have been hospitalized but are not in any critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene said open flames were pouring out from the shop on the ground floor, but a number of fire trucks and ambulances quickly participated in the rescue mission.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

