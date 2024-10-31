﻿
News / Nation

Chinese doctor sentenced to 17 years prison for unnecessary surgeries

﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
Liu Xiangfeng, former associate chief physician at Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, exaggerated patient conditions and symptoms to justify unneeded surgery.
﻿ Li Jiaohao
Li Jiaohao
  22:11 UTC+8, 2024-10-31       0
Chinese doctor sentenced to 17 years prison for unnecessary surgeries

A surgeon from a top hospital in central China's Hunan Province was sentenced to 17 years in prison with a fine of 420,000 yuan (US$59,011) for overstating patients' conditions, fabricating symptoms, and performing unnecessary surgeries for profit, the Changsha Intermediate People's Court ruled on Thursday.

Liu Xiangfeng, the former associate chief physician at the Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, along with his accomplice Luo Yuandeng, exaggerated patients' conditions and invented symptoms to justify unnecessary surgery on six patients, causing severe injuries to five and minor injuries to one, all motivated by their desire to obtain additional surgical fees, according to the court's findings.

Additionally, Liu was found guilty of assisting in introducing medical products, accepting bribes totaling 660,000 yuan, kickbacks of 3.58 million yuan from surgery-related sales, and illegally accessing 1.93 million yuan of surgical supplies.

Luo was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with a fine of 100,000 yuan for his role in the intentional injury crimes.

Liu, aged 50, was previously reported by netizens on Sina Weibo in 2022 for conducting excessive medical treatments, demanding high fees from patients through frequent robotic surgery and expensive therapeutic schedules, and persuading patients to buy healthcare products as medicine. This incident sparked widespread discussion about medical ethics and doctor-patient relationships.

In August 2022, Liu was suspended from his duties and taken away by local authorities for investigation following the public outcry.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
Sina
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     