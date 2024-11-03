Death toll from south China's house collapse rises to 4

Death toll from a house collapse in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has risen to four after one more body was pulled out, local publicity authority confirmed on Sunday morning.

According to the publicity department of the Binyang County, the collapse occurred at approximately 2pm on Saturday in Nanguan Village. The bodies of four people have been recovered as of 9:10am Sunday.

Rescue work is ongoing as rescuers are trying to search for one more person who could possibly be buried.

The house collapse followed an explosion, but cause of the accident is still being investigated.