﻿
News / Nation

Death toll from south China's house collapse rises to 4

Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0
Death toll from a house collapse in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has risen to four after one more body was pulled out.
Xinhua
  11:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-03       0

Death toll from a house collapse in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has risen to four after one more body was pulled out, local publicity authority confirmed on Sunday morning.

According to the publicity department of the Binyang County, the collapse occurred at approximately 2pm on Saturday in Nanguan Village. The bodies of four people have been recovered as of 9:10am Sunday.

Rescue work is ongoing as rescuers are trying to search for one more person who could possibly be buried.

The house collapse followed an explosion, but cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     