﻿
News / Nation

Italian president to visit China from November 7 to 12

Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0
Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to China from November 7 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Xinhua
  19:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-05       0

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will pay a state visit to China from November 7 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.

During President Mattarella's visit, President Xi will hold talks with him to draw a blueprint for the future development of China-Italy relations. Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will meet with him respectively, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

China and Italy, both ancient civilizations and important economies in the world, enjoy solid public support for bilateral friendly cooperation, which is in line with the common interests of both sides and contributes to the healthy development of China-Europe relations and global stability and prosperity, Mao said.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, Mao said the successive visits of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Mattarella to China highlight the high-level development of China-Italy relations.

China is willing to work with Italy, under the guidance of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, to further deepen political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, promote mutual learning among civilizations, and inject more stability into a world fraught with uncertainties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     