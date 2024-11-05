Indonesian president to visit China from November 8 to 10

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to China from November 8 to 10 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Tuesday.

President Xi will hold a welcoming ceremony for President Prabowo and the two heads of state will hold talks. Li Qiang, the Chinese premier, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will also meet with Prabowo, said Mao Ning, another foreign ministry spokesperson, at a daily press briefing.

China and Indonesia are good neighbors facing each other across the sea and good partners sharing a common future, Mao said, adding that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Indonesia relations have maintained a strong momentum of development and the two countries have entered a new stage in building a community with a shared future.

Prabowo made his first visit to China soon after winning the election in March, and again made China the destination of his first visit after taking office, showing the great importance he attaches to developing relations with China and demonstrating the high level of China-Indonesia relations, Mao said.

"China is ready to work with Indonesia to take this visit as an opportunity to consolidate high-level political mutual trust, deepen all-round strategic cooperation and elevate the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future to new heights, thus injecting strong impetus into the two countries' respective modernization processes and contributing to regional and global prosperity," Mao said.