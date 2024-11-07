﻿
News / Nation

China calls for enhancing Greater Mekong Subregion cooperation

Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Premier Li Qiang announced that China has decided to issue Lancang-Mekong visas to the five Mekong countries and issue five-year multiple-entry visas to qualified business people.
Xinhua
  22:26 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit on Thursday, calling on the six GMS members to upgrade their cooperation after a productive partnership spanning three decades since the establishment of the mechanism.

The summit, slated from November 6 to 7 in Kunming, capital city of Yunnan Province in southwest China, brought together leaders from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as president of the Asian Development Bank.

The six countries launched the GMS Economic Cooperation Program in 1992 to pool efforts to improve regional infrastructure and enhance trade, investment and economic growth.

"The GMS has increasingly become an important platform for China and Mekong countries to discuss cooperation and promote development," Li said.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and change, China and Mekong countries should work together closely, give full play to economic complementarity, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, Li said.

Li called on the GMS members to advance opening-up at a higher level and on a larger scale to build a more efficient and dynamic super-large market.

He suggested that the countries build a high-quality Belt and Road, implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership well, and accelerate the signing of the 3.0 upgrade protocol of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Stressing innovation-driven development, Li urged all parties to promote the planning, construction and upgrading of regional power grids, deepen cooperation in the new-energy battery, automobile and photovoltaic industries, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy, smart manufacturing, big data and smart cities.

He said that more connectivity should be made on infrastructure, such as roads, railways and ports, as well as on policies, laws, supervision, rules and standards, to speed up regional economic integration.

He announced that China has decided to issue "Lancang-Mekong visas" to the five Mekong countries and issue five-year multiple-entry visas to qualified business people.

Li said GMS countries should practice genuine multilateralism, promote the coordinated development of the GMS with the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and other regional mechanisms, and strengthen cooperation with the United Nations, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and other institutions.

The foreign dignitaries expressed appreciation for China's important role in GMS economic cooperation, saying they are willing to enhance synergy between the development strategies of the member states.

They said the member states will focus on innovation-driven development, expand practical cooperation on economy and trade, agriculture, connectivity, digital economy, green development, health care, tourism, culture and other fields, to safeguard free trade and the inclusive and sustainable development of GMS countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     