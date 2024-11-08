China adopts new law on preschool education

Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt the preschool education law to protect the legitimate rights and interests of preschool children.

The law, which was passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, will take effect on June 1, 2025.

The law stipulates that a guarantee mechanism should be set up to enhance the accessibility of preschool education, thus establishing a public service system for preschool education that covers urban and rural areas, with reasonable layout, universal benefits, safety and quality.

It also highlights strengthening public security management and patrol around kindergartens to ensure the safety of preschool children and kindergartens.

Last year, nearly 40.93 million children were enrolled in kindergartens in China, accounting for 91.1 percent of all preschool-aged children, according to the Ministry of Education.