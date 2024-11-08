News / Nation

Chinese researchers develop new image sensor with broad application prospects

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Chinese researchers have developed a new type of real-time imaging sensor that can detect whether food has spoiled or heavy metals in water exceeded safe standards.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

Chinese researchers have developed a new type of real-time imaging sensor that can detect whether food has spoiled or heavy metals in water exceeded safe standards with just a glance.

According to a study paper published in the journal Nature on Thursday, a research team from Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) has developed the world's first hundred-channel, million-pixel hyperspectral real-time imaging device, showing broad application prospects in remote sensing, life and health, smart agriculture and industrial automation.

Hyperspectral imaging technology can capture both the structure and spectral information across dozens or even hundreds of bands for a target, enabling precise material identification. It plays a crucial role in satellite remote sensing, deep space exploration, and the development of advanced equipment.

However, current hyperspectral imaging technology is hampered by traditional geometric dispersion and narrowband measurement methods, leading to bulky systems, heavy weight and integration challenges, which greatly limit its development and practical application.

The BIT team proposed an innovative principle of photon reuse, and developed an on-chip hyperspectral real-time imaging sensor through the integration of disciplines such as materials, electronics, optics and computer science.

The new image sensor weighs only tens of grams, with more than 100 spectral channels, a million-pixel resolution and a compact size. It boosts the efficiency of light energy utilization to a record of 74.8 percent from the current level of less than 25 percent, which enhances the sensitivity and precision of hyperspectral imaging.

"It has universal detection capabilities. A single device can not only detect the presence of heavy metals in water environments or find whether food has spoiled, but also monitor human blood oxygen and blood sugar levels," said Bian Liheng, the first author of the paper.

The team has applied the device in various fields, including capturing high-definition spectral video of lunar surface, conducting dynamic blood oxygen monitoring and water pollution analysis, and high-precision detection of sugar content and bruising in fruits. In an industrial scenario, the device has enabled high-precision automatic sorting of textiles.

According to Zhang Jun, team leader and the corresponding author of the paper, the research has opened up a new field in on-chip optical study and provided new ideas for the development of intelligent optoelectronic devices, with application potential in fields such as satellite remote sensing, deep space exploration, environmental monitoring and smart health care.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Zhang Jun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     