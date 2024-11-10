Chinese, US filmmakers call for collaboration at annual film and TV festivals

A crowd of international and Hollywood film stars, entertainment executives and other luminaries filled the Sheraton ballroom in San Gabriel, a neighboring city of Los Angeles, on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of Chinese American film and TV festivals.



Attired in glittering gowns and elegant tuxedos, the packed crowd gathered at the 20th Chinese American Film Festival (CAFF) and the Chinese American TV Festival (CATF) to celebrate the best in Chinese and American cinema and mingle.

CAFF and CATF, founded by media producer James Su and held annually in Los Angeles, serve as unique cultural bridges to strengthen connections between the United States and China at a time of fluctuating bilateral relations. They are instrumental in promoting not only business collaborations but also people-to-people ties.

"The people are both the protagonists and screenwriters of history. The foundation of the China-US relationship was laid by our peoples, and its future will be created by our peoples," said Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng in a video address during the opening ceremony.

He mentioned "Snow: The Unfinished Journey," a recent China-US co-produced documentary featuring Edgar Snow, the celebrated American journalist who traveled through China over 80 years ago and dedicated his life to helping the United States and China better understand each other.

"When we perceive each other correctly, we will find a right path for China and the United States to get along based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," said Xie.

"I hope there will be more Edgar Snows of the new era in the film and TV industry of our two countries, who will present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China and tell the stories of China-US goodwill and cooperation to the world," the ambassador said.

The festivals showcased hundreds of film and television entries from both countries. Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Guo Shaochun noted that for the past 20 years, both festivals had fostered cultural exchange and cooperation between our two countries by "allowing audiences in both China and the US to enjoy each other's excellent film and TV works."

"The collaboration between China and the US in film and television is a good example of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation," Guo said. "Last year alone, 40 Hollywood blockbusters entered the Chinese market."

"Many Chinese filmmakers have come to Hollywood to learn and share ideas, and some of them are now actively shaping the industry and advancing film and television production in China," he said.

"Through this shared appreciation, our two peoples have deepened mutual understanding and promoted friendship," he added.

Through diverse storytelling, the festivals invited US audiences to explore contemporary Chinese culture, history, and values while providing Chinese filmmakers insight into American perspectives.

According to business insiders, this cultural event was essential in easing tensions and encouraging constructive dialogue between the two countries.

"I've been a part of the CAFF since the beginning," Arthur Sarkissian, A-list Hollywood producer of the hit "Rush Hour" film franchise starring Jackie Chan and the upcoming "Tenor by Night" romantic comedy, told Xinhua. "It's an important cross-cultural event."

Since its inception, the sister festivals have become vital platforms celebrating cultural diversity and international cooperation, so much so that Los Angeles County has officially recognized November as the Chinese American Film and TV Festivals Month.

The festivals are essential for the entertainment sector and the broader China-US diplomatic relationship, as they continually work to build mutual understanding through the universal language of film.

"The festival highlights the beauty of diversity in media and the arts. Each year, it's inspiring to see how the festival brings people together to bridge the barriers of language and culture with a common love of creativity," Kathryn Barger, member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, said in a video address during the ceremony.

Rob Minkoff, famed director of the Disney blockbuster "The Lion King," is also a longtime presenter at the festival. Friday night, he awarded the Honorary Lifetime Achievement Award to the trailblazing and multi-award-winning actress Lisa Lu, best known for her recent impactful role in "Crazy Rich Asians."

One of the most significant aspects of CAFF and CATF is their contribution to film co-productions between China and the United States. These co-productions unite filmmakers to create content that appeals to both markets.

"This festival is a real mixing pot for Hollywood and Chinese film industries and filmmakers," Richard L. Anderson, Academy Award winner and director of the upcoming "Danger Island," told Xinhua.