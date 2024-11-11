Construction of maglev express line starts in central China

Construction of a maglev express line linking the cities of Changsha and Liuyang in central China's Hunan Province started on Monday, according to local sources.

The maglev express line, with a designed speed of 160 km an hour, stretches 48.73 km in total. The first phase of 39.52 km will connect seven new stations and require an investment of around 10.44 billion yuan (about 1.45 billion US dollars).

This express line offers the advantages of strong climbing ability, a small curve radius, low vibration and low noise, and also allows for carrying out 200 km/h tests in the future, said its developer.