China's former defense minister Liang Guanglie dies at 84

Liang Guanglie, a former Chinese defense minister, died of illness in Beijing at 2:43am Tuesday. He was 84.

Liang was hailed as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding leader of China's national defense and military affairs, according to an official statement.

Liang joined the Chinese army in 1958 and became a Party member in 1959. In May 2002, Liang was promoted to the rank of general.

He once served as a member of the Central Military Commission and a state councilor.