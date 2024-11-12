News / Nation

Two days added to holiday schedule for 2025

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
﻿ Shen Xinyi
Zhang Chaoyan Shen Xinyi
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
China's public holiday calendar, released by the State Council on Tuesday and taking effect from January 1, features additional days on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve and May 2.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
﻿ Shen Xinyi
Zhang Chaoyan Shen Xinyi
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-12       0
Two days added to holiday schedule for 2025
Imaginechina

Good news! Both the Chinese New Year and Labor Day holidays will have an extra day next year.

China's public holiday calendar for 2025 released by the State Council on Tuesday will take effect from January 1. It features an additional two days of public holiday, specifically on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve and May 2.

There will be an 8-day holiday for the Spring Festival, a 5-day holiday for Labor Day, and an 8-day holiday for National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The calendar allows for longer holiday periods by adjusting work schedules and promoting paid annual leave. Continuous work before or after statutory holidays will generally be limited to six days.

2025's holiday schedule

New Year's Day: January 1 (Wednesday) will be a one-day holiday without any adjustment.

Spring Festival: The holiday will run from Lunar New Year's Eve, January 28 (Tuesday), to February 4 (Tuesday), totaling 8 days. January 26 (Sunday) and February 8 (Saturday) will be working days.

Qingming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day): The holiday will run from April 4 (Friday) to 6 (Sunday), totaling 3 days.

Labor Day: The holiday will extend from May 1 (Thursday) to May 5 (Monday), encompassing 5 days. April 27 (Sunday) will be a working day.

Dragon Boat Festival: The holiday will be from May 31 (Saturday) to June 2 (Monday), amounting to 3 days.

National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival: A combined holiday will run from October 1 (Wednesday) to October 8 (Wednesday), totaling 8 days. September 28 (Sunday) and October 11 (Saturday) will be working days.



Two days added to holiday schedule for 2025
Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     