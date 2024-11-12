Two days added to holiday schedule for 2025

Good news! Both the Chinese New Year and Labor Day holidays will have an extra day next year.

China's public holiday calendar for 2025 released by the State Council on Tuesday will take effect from January 1. It features an additional two days of public holiday, specifically on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve and May 2.

There will be an 8-day holiday for the Spring Festival, a 5-day holiday for Labor Day, and an 8-day holiday for National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The calendar allows for longer holiday periods by adjusting work schedules and promoting paid annual leave. Continuous work before or after statutory holidays will generally be limited to six days.