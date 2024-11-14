﻿
Robotic whale shark stirs controversy at Shenzhen ocean park

Visitors to Xiaomeisha Ocean World express their disappointment as the park's much-anticipated whale shark attraction turns out to be a robotic replica, sparking online debate.
Shenzhen's Xiaomeisha Ocean World launched its trial operation during the National Day Holiday. However, many visitors were disappointed after they discovered that the highly anticipated whale shark was, in fact, a robotic fish.

Among the many online complaints were: "Our family spent nearly 1,000 yuan (US$138) only to see artificial fish?" "Would it be dangerous for real fish to coexist with it?" "The idea is interesting, but the shark looks so fake."

Following the trial, some visitors felt it was unreasonable to charge hundreds of yuan to see a robotic replica. On one booking platform, over 400 out of 5,000 reviews expressed dissatisfaction, with these reviewers feeling misled.

Xiaomeisha Ocean World has acknowledged the feedback and promised adjustments.

The robotic whale shark on display at the Xiaomeisha Ocean World.

Currently, there are at least five robotic whale sharks in ocean-themed parks across China, each costing from millions to tens of millions of yuan. Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, one of China's top ocean attractions, features an artificial whale shark, according to a recent report by National Business Daily.

The "fake whale shark" controversy reflects a larger issue within the ocean park industry, noted Lin Huanjie, dean of the Institute for Theme Park Studies in China.

Whale sharks are endangered and can live over 70 years in the wild, but their lifespan in captivity is often limited to around five years. Last month, a whale shark died at an ocean park in Southwest China. Although Haichang Ocean Park operates seven parks nationwide, it only houses one live whale shark.

Whale sharks are one of the largest fish species in the world, growing up to 20 meters in length. Few ocean parks are equipped to care for them, and for those that do, the presence of a live whale shark is a significant attraction.

Visitors gather for a view of the robotic whale shark at Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
