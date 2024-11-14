Robotic whale shark stirs controversy at Shenzhen ocean park

Shenzhen's Xiaomeisha Ocean World launched its trial operation during the National Day Holiday. However, many visitors were disappointed after they discovered that the highly anticipated whale shark was, in fact, a robotic fish.

Among the many online complaints were: "Our family spent nearly 1,000 yuan (US$138) only to see artificial fish?" "Would it be dangerous for real fish to coexist with it?" "The idea is interesting, but the shark looks so fake."

Following the trial, some visitors felt it was unreasonable to charge hundreds of yuan to see a robotic replica. On one booking platform, over 400 out of 5,000 reviews expressed dissatisfaction, with these reviewers feeling misled.

Xiaomeisha Ocean World has acknowledged the feedback and promised adjustments.