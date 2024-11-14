﻿
News / Nation

Former ICBC vice president stands trial for bribery

Xinhua
  22:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Zhang Hongli, former vice president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, stood trial on bribery charges on Thursday, at a court in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province.

According to the indictment, between 2011 and 2022, Zhang took advantage of his various positions at the bank to assist others in matters such as loan financing and personnel arrangements. In return, Zhang accepted money and valuables worth over 177 million yuan (US$24.6 million).

At the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that was then examined by the defendant and his legal team, and the two sides gave their respective accounts of the case, according to a court statement.

In his final statement, Zhang pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
