China-Europe freight train service hits 100,000 trips, boosting global economic, trade ties

The 100,000th China-Europe freight train departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday morning, a significant milestone in the development of the service that facilitates economic and trade exchanges between China and Europe.

The train, fully loaded with a diverse array of goods such as electronic products, vehicles and auto parts, mechanical components, and household appliances, is expected to arrive in Duisburg, Germany, in just over 10 days.

"The China-Europe freight train service enables more high-quality Chinese products to reach overseas markets faster and at lower transportation costs, while also creating a new gateway for foreign businesses to enter the Chinese market," said Zhang Xiaolong from Yuxinou (Chongqing) Logistics Co, Ltd.

"With the continuous improvement in international rail freight efficiency, the China-Europe freight train service is poised for significant growth, offering vast potential and promising prospects for the future," Zhang said.

In March 2011, the China-Europe freight train (Yuxinou) service was launched from Chongqing to Duisburg, establishing a direct overland trade corridor between China and Europe.

Over the past 13 years, the service has transported over 11 million twenty-foot equivalent units containers of goods, valued at more than 420 billion US dollars.

Its operational efficiency has significantly improved, with the time needed to complete 10,000 trips reduced from seven and a half years to just six months, according to China State Railway Group Co, Ltd.

So far, the China-Europe freight train network has expanded to 227 cities in 25 European countries and over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries.

The service is widely seen as a vital "stabilizer" for Asia-Europe trade and economic ties.

The variety of goods transported has also greatly diversified, growing from a few categories like electronics to over 53 categories and more than 50,000 types of products. High-tech and high-value-added items, including China's new energy vehicles, lithium batteries, and photovoltaic products, have increasingly become a part of the cargo, making their way to global markets via this service.

Lan Gang, a China-Europe freight train driver based in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has witnessed the development of the service firsthand.

"The trains I drive are bringing more and more foreign products to the Chinese market," Lan said.

While driving high-level opening up in China's inland regions, the service also boosts economic and social development in countries along the routes.

In the border city of Ulanqab, China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the service has promoted import and export businesses and the development of local industries.

In Duisburg, new logistics hubs, industrial and trade centers, and industrial parks were established following the launch of the China-Europe freight trains, creating over 20,000 local jobs.

Last month, an ASEAN Express train set off for Poland's Malaszewicze via Chongqing, opening a new fast-track route for Asia-Europe trade.

It achieved a seamless connection between the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the China-Europe freight train service – two vital international trade routes.

The journey, which starts in Vietnam, cuts previous Asia-Europe cross-border transportation by five to 10 days.

"The China-Europe freight train service hits the sweet spot between air freight, which is fast but expensive, and sea freight which is less expensive but very slow," said Hanno Reeser from Dutch company New Silk Way Logistics.

"China-Europe railway service has provided opportunities for European enterprises," he said, noting more European businesses now choose to use this service.