Xi makes key proposals for jointly promoting Asia-Pacific development

Xinhua
  08:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-17       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for shouldering responsibility to the times and jointly promoting the development of the Asia-Pacific region.
Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech under the title "Shouldering Responsibility to Our Times And Jointly Promoting Asia-Pacific Development" at the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center in Lima, Peru, on November 16, 2024.

Addressing the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for shouldering responsibility to the times and jointly promoting the development of the Asia-Pacific region.

Noting that Asia-Pacific cooperation is confronted with challenges such as rising tendencies of geopolitics, unilateralism and protectionism, Xi said that at this historic crossroads, Asia-Pacific countries carry greater responsibilities on their shoulders.

Xi proposed building an open and interconnected paradigm for Asia-Pacific cooperation, calling for tearing down the walls impeding the flow of trade, investment, technology and services.

He further called for making green innovation a catalyst for the Asia-Pacific, adding that China is developing new quality productive forces in light of actual conditions and deepening cooperation with interested parties on green innovation.

China will launch a Global Cross-Border Data Flow Cooperation Initiative, and seek deeper cooperation with other parties to promote efficient, convenient and secure cross-border data flows, he added.

The Chinese president also proposed upholding a universally beneficial and inclusive vision for Asia-Pacific development.

China's further development will provide new opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, said Xi, adding that China welcomes all parties to continue riding the "express train" of its development and grow together with the Chinese economy.

Source: Xinhua
