China starts 5G+ industrial internet pilot program in 10 cities

China on Tuesday initiated a pilot program to advance the integrated application of 5G+ industrial Internet in 10 cities, aiming to accelerate the technology's high-quality development and large-scale application.

Nanjing, Wuhan, Qingdao, and seven other cities were selected as the first 5G+ industrial Internet pilot cities. According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), these cities will focus on developing 5G-powered industrial clusters and innovation ecosystems with pace-setting effects at both regional and national levels.

The MIIT highlighted that these cities are set to harness the latest advancements in 5G and industrial Internet technologies to pioneer the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector and provide new impetus for new industrialization.

The ministry will steadily implement the pilot program, supporting local regions in tackling challenges and cultivating these cities as exemplary models for innovation and early adoption of the 5G+ industrial Internet.