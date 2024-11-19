Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp prosecuted for suspected bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), on suspicion of taking bribes.

Following the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the municipal people's procuratorate of Erdos, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, recently filed a lawsuit against Wang with the Erdos Intermediate People's Court, according to an SPP statement released Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Wang's case.

Wang, who was also former secretary of the leading Party members group of the CNPC, has been charged by the procuratorate with abusing power in various positions he held to secure benefits for others and illegally accepting substantial bribes in the form of money and valuables.

The SPP announced the order of arrest of Wang in late August.