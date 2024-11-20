Xi says China ready to continue financial cooperation with Argentina

China is ready to continue its financial cooperation with Argentina and help Argentina maintain economic and financial stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

China's policy toward Argentina has always been oriented toward all the Argentine people, and China-Argentina cooperation also benefits them all, he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, and relations between the two countries stand at an important historical juncture of building on past achievements and forging ahead, Xi said.

China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two peoples, supports the Argentine side in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions through reform, he said.

China stands ready to work with Argentina to promote the long-term and stable development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership and make a greater contribution to their respective development, said Xi.

Noting that the current world situation is undergoing profound changes, Xi said China and Argentina should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all fields, and promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, so as to make China-Argentina friendship more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

The economic and trade structure between the two countries is highly complementary, and the prospects for cooperation are broad, Xi said.

He welcomed the Argentine side to seize the significant opportunities created by China's high-level opening-up and further expand its market share in China.

China is willing to work with Argentina to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Argentina in energy and mining, infrastructure, agriculture, scientific and technological innovation, digital economy and other fields, he added.

For his part, Milei said he was very pleased to meet President Xi, thanking China for the valuable assistance to Argentina in stabilizing its domestic economic and financial situation.

Argentina and China enjoy profound traditional friendship, Milei said, adding that Argentina hopes to be a reliable and stable partner of China.

Argentina firmly supports China's position on the Taiwan question and stays committed to the one-China principle, he said.

Milei said Argentina hopes to further strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, energy, mining and finance, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Argentina, and stands ready to provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in Argentina and protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law.

The Argentine side highly appreciates Xi's insightful proposals on global governance at the G20 Leaders' Summit and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, Milei said.

Argentina supports the further success of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and is willing to play a positive role in promoting the development of relations between China and Latin America, he added.