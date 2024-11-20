News / Nation

Xi says China ready to continue financial cooperation with Argentina

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
China is ready to continue its financial cooperation with Argentina and help Argentina maintain economic and financial stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
Xi says China ready to continue financial cooperation with Argentina
Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets with Argentine President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024.

China is ready to continue its financial cooperation with Argentina and help Argentina maintain economic and financial stability, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

China's policy toward Argentina has always been oriented toward all the Argentine people, and China-Argentina cooperation also benefits them all, he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership, and relations between the two countries stand at an important historical juncture of building on past achievements and forging ahead, Xi said.

China cherishes the traditional friendship between the two peoples, supports the Argentine side in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions through reform, he said.

China stands ready to work with Argentina to promote the long-term and stable development of the China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership and make a greater contribution to their respective development, said Xi.

Noting that the current world situation is undergoing profound changes, Xi said China and Argentina should continue to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all fields, and promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, so as to make China-Argentina friendship more deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

The economic and trade structure between the two countries is highly complementary, and the prospects for cooperation are broad, Xi said.

He welcomed the Argentine side to seize the significant opportunities created by China's high-level opening-up and further expand its market share in China.

China is willing to work with Argentina to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with Argentina in energy and mining, infrastructure, agriculture, scientific and technological innovation, digital economy and other fields, he added.

For his part, Milei said he was very pleased to meet President Xi, thanking China for the valuable assistance to Argentina in stabilizing its domestic economic and financial situation.

Argentina and China enjoy profound traditional friendship, Milei said, adding that Argentina hopes to be a reliable and stable partner of China.

Argentina firmly supports China's position on the Taiwan question and stays committed to the one-China principle, he said.

Milei said Argentina hopes to further strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, energy, mining and finance, welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Argentina, and stands ready to provide a sound business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in Argentina and protect their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law.

The Argentine side highly appreciates Xi's insightful proposals on global governance at the G20 Leaders' Summit and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China, Milei said.

Argentina supports the further success of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and is willing to play a positive role in promoting the development of relations between China and Latin America, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     