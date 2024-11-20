﻿
Former deputy head of State Tobacco Monopoly Administration expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua
  21:46 UTC+8, 2024-11-20       0
Xu Ying, former deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, was expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office for disciplinary and legal violations.
Xu Ying, former deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.

The investigation found that Xu has violated the Party's frugality code by accepting gifts and money and attending banquets against the rules, and seeking employment and job transfer for his relatives in violation of the organizational principle.

He also abused his power to seek benefits for others in matters such as administrative approvals, business operations and recruitment, and accepted huge amounts of money and valuables in return, according to the statement.

Xu's actions constitute serious duty-related malfeasance and Xu is also suspected of the crime of accepting bribes, the statement said.

Xu's illicit gains will be confiscated, and his case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, the statement said.

Xu was previously removed from the post of deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration in May, after being put under investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
