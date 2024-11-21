﻿
Large-scale telecom fraud centers in northern Myanmar wiped out

Xinhua
China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday declared that all large-scale telecom fraud centers located near the China-Myanmar border in northern Myanmar had been wiped out.
China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday declared that all large-scale telecom fraud centers located near the China-Myanmar border in northern Myanmar had been wiped out.

Over 53,000 Chinese nationals suspected of telecom frauds have been arrested with cooperative efforts from Chinese and Myanmar police since the ministry launched a crackdown on telecom frauds in northern Myanmar last year, the ministry said in a statement.

In a recent coup, 1,079 telecom fraud suspects were arrested in northern Myanmar's Tangyan area for the first time. The suspects were caught during a joint operation by police of southwest China's Yunnan Province and local law enforcers of Myanmar.

All of the 763 Chinese citizens among them have been handed over to China, the ministry said, calling the operation another breakthrough in the crackdown campaign.

According to the statement, China's public security bodies will continue to maintain high pressure in the crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud, especially in areas where scam dens are concentrated.

Vowing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation between the police of China and Myanmar, the ministry warned the public against recruitment information about high-paying jobs overseas, as it might deceive them into crimes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
