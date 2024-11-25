﻿
News / Nation

Former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration prosecuted

Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
A public prosecution has been initiated against Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, on charges of bribery and abuse of power.
Xinhua
  16:08 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0

A public prosecution has been initiated against Ling Chengxing, former head of China's State Tobacco Monopoly Administration, on charges of bribery and abuse of power.

Following the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP)'s designation, the Changchun Municipal People's Procuratorate in northeast China's Jilin Province recently filed a lawsuit against him with the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun, according to an SPP statement released Monday.

The lawsuit follows the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Ling's case.

According to prosecutors, Ling had exploited his position as vice governor of Jiangxi Province, as well as his roles in the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and the China National Tobacco Corporation, to secure benefits for others and accept "extremely large" bribes.

He was also accused of abusing his authority at the state-owned tobacco corporation, causing "especially serious losses" to state assets and interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     