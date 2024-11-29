Chinese national seriously injured in New Zealand traffic accident

A Chinese national has been seriously injured in a traffic accident in New Zealand's North Island, the Chinese Consulate General in Auckland said on Friday.

The serious traffic accident occurred in Waikato on Wednesday, resulting in one death and 13 injuries. It has been confirmed that the Chinese citizen who was seriously injured in the accident is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, said a statement of the Consulate General.

The Chinese Consulate General will continue to maintain close communication with the relevant parties on the treatment of the injured and the investigation of the accident, and provide necessary assistance, it said.